AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

