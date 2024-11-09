América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

América Móvil Stock Down 2.5 %

AMX opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in América Móvil by 18.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 136,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.0% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 60,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

