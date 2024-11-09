American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

