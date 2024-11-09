AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 608,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,563,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $40,811,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $192.20.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

