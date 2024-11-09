Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gold Royalty Q1 Earnings

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $240.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

