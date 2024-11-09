Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,273.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.