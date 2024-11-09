Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,273.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
