Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $3,943,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,273.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

