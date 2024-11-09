Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

APLS stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.