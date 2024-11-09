Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $166.72.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

