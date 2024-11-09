Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $159.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE:APO opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $166.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

