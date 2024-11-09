Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $153.70 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

