Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

