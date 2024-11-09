Arthur Ajemyan Sells 6,332 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,755,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

