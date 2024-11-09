Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 32,362 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,206 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NYSE:CDP opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

