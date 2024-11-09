Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after buying an additional 190,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $144.85 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

