Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Insulet by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,927,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Insulet Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $151.56 and a 52 week high of $275.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

