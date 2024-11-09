Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,215 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

