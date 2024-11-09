Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 61.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $190.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $121.08 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.