Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

