Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 224.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 616,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

