Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $24,298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,893,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Lineage Stock Performance

LINE stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINE. Capital One Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

