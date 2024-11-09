Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Assurant by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 751.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $209.45 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.68 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

