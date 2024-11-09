Atlanta Braves Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.2 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.70. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 246,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

