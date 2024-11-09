Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

AESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,893.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,869 shares of company stock worth $1,187,983 and have sold 65,713 shares worth $1,367,117. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after acquiring an additional 548,620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

