Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 89,921 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,921 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

