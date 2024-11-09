Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.42.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $603.18 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $611.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

