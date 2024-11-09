B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DHC

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

DHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

