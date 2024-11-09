B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431 over the last three months. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13,583.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

