B. Riley Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $47.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

