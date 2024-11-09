Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Badger Meter by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

BMI stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $230.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

