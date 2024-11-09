Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

