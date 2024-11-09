Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after buying an additional 644,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $369.50 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.12 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

