BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

