Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

BDN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

