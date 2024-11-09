Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 805.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.9% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. The company has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,873,037.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

