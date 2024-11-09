Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 995.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 916.9% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 823.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Broadcom by 945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

