Brokerages Set CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) PT at $15.20

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

