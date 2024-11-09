Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Q4 Earnings

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

