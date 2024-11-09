Brokers Issue Forecasts for ODP’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

Get ODP alerts:

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

ODP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $27.95 on Friday. ODP has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 81.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 170.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ODP by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

