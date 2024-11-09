Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $59.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $55.50 to $59.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.12% and a net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

