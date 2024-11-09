BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $124.57 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.