Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

