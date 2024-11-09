Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

