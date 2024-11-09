Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Critical Review

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and IN8bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,650.02 -$20.84 million ($0.33) -6.03 IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.83) -0.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardiol Therapeutics and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 339.70%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,810.36%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -118.65% -85.28% IN8bio N/A -173.12% -118.40%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

