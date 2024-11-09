Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 2,815,404 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,497.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $20.04.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTZ
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.