Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 60,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total transaction of C$6,607,522.80.
Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50.
Celestica Price Performance
Celestica stock opened at C$119.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.66 and a 12-month high of C$120.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
