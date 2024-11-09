Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 60,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total transaction of C$6,607,522.80.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$119.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.66 and a 12-month high of C$120.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

