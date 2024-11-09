Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 89,621 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.