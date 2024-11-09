CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after acquiring an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CF Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.