Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $393.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.