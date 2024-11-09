China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.74. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 6,166 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

