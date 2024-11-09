Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Critical Review

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 7 2 3.22 Green Dot 1 2 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Green Dot.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Green Dot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $152.47 million 16.33 -$25.78 million ($0.13) -55.08 Green Dot $1.58 billion 0.37 $6.72 million ($1.02) -10.69

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% Green Dot -3.41% 4.01% 0.67%

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Green Dot on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.